MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with stealing money from his job and hiding it in a napkin, police say.

According to reports, officers responded to a theft complaint at a Millington Arby’s. The store manager stated that employees noticed the drawer was short.

Police looked at video footage and saw Jimmy Plater, a crew person, take money from the drawer and put it into a napkin. Records show the amount stolen was $180.

Plater was charged with theft of property $1,000 or less. He is set to appear in court Thursday, MPD says.