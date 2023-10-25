MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting suspect is in custody, and another is in the hospital after a police chase led to a crash on the I-40 bridge Wednesday.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, officers and Arkansas State Police were pursuing suspects who fired shots into a home on West Jefferson Avenue.

Multiple people were inside the home but no one was injured. Two cars were at the home were also hit with gunfire but no one was inside.

Police said the suspects were speeding toward Memphis when a state trooper performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, causing it to crash on the I-40 bridge.

After the crash, the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

Police said one of the suspects was captured and taken into custody. The second suspect was taken to Regional One.

Police did not say how the suspect was injured or release their condition.