MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sheriff in Phillips County, Arkansas, is vowing to continue serving and protecting citizens after laying off several deputies and jailers. The action was taken due to a budget shortfall.

There are now concerns that the county’s detention center could even face closure.

Sheriff Neal Byrd said he is facing a dilemma after the Phillips County Quorum Court called for a 30% reduction of his department.

“It’s a budget issue from what we’ve been told. I don’t have all the information as to what brought this about. I wouldn’t be the one to be able to answer that, but the last that I understood is we’re in a deficit,” said Byrd.

The action taken on January 9 calls for Sheriff Byrd to cut ten employees, seven deputies, and three jailers after the county realized it was facing a budget shortfall.

“We assumed that we had more money than we had, and some of the bills that the county had to pay out were naturally assumed to have been taken care of,” said Lenora Marshall with the Phillips County Quorum Court.

There are other Phillips County Offices also impacted by budget-cut layoffs. Two employees are from the Circuit Clerk’s Office, two are from the County Assessors Office, and eight are from the County Road Department.

However, layoffs at the Sheriff’s Department are raising the most concerns for one Quorum Court Justice of the Peace.

“I represent about two thousand people, and over half those people have no police force anywhere near them, so we’re relying on the county Sheriff’s that responds to any call or any incident,” said Martin Rawls with the Phillips County Quorum Court.

There is also concern after County Judge Clark Hall, who presides over the Quorum Court, essentially threatened to close the practically new Phillips County Detention Center over budget issues, a move that would financially break the County.

That aside, Sheriff Byrd is now focusing on one goal.

“We want to preserve life, and we want to be able to protect our citizens,” he said.

For the time being, Sheriff Byrd is asking citizens with non-emergencies to go to the Phillips County Justice Complex to file reports, and a deputy will be assigned to handle the complaint.