BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. –Nine people have been arrested, and police are looking for several others they say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of tools and heavy equipment from businesses in 10 states.

The arrests were made Thursday morning at two residences in Blytheville during Operation Heavy Lift.

Arkansas State Police, the Osceola Police Department, the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, the Lebanon, Tennessee, Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Memphis Police Department were all involved in the investigation that resulted in 21 arrest warrants.

Blytheville Police said the group was responsible for 48 separate thefts at stores like Home Depot and Sunbelt and said representatives from those businesses helped them tie the crimes back to the Blytheville area.

Items recovered by police Courtesy: Blyetheville PD

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said taking the criminals off the streets of Arkansas was a huge win for justice in the state.

“Fighting organized retail crime is one of my top priorities because these criminals are stealing from retailers, and Arkansans are paying the price. Also, organized retail crime is often a funding source for criminals who engage in more illicit activity, including violent crimes like human trafficking and even murder,” said Griffin. “I am extremely proud of all the law enforcement and retail partners who have worked together on this case.”

Jamardre Foreman, 29; Tavaruse Priest, 36; Zamion Sharkey, 30; Justin Gale, 28; Keontaye Collins ,27; Norderres McKillion, 29; Jeramey Golden, 20; Jimmy Davis, 36; and Reginald Thomas, 28, were taken into custody.

21 arrest warrants were issued in Operation Heavy Lift. Courtesy: Blyethville PD

Police are still looking for Nathan Vornes, 25; Amos Holliman, 43; Renaldre Toliver, 28; Randon James, 33; Devyontae Loving, 28; Deondra Taylor, 29; Kenqua Hoskins, 29; Ricky Carter; 57; Charlie Hill, 45; James Hodges III, 31; George Mosby, 43; and Travis Kennedy, 29.

Investigators said they also recovered guns, drugs, and vehicles used to move the heavy equipment.