MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch in parts of north Mississippi Tuesday due to a ‘potential dam failure’ at the Arkabutla Dam on the Coldwater River.

The National Weather Service says dam failure may result in flash flooding in low-lying areas below the dam.

Areas under the watch in north Mississippi include Coahoma, DeSoto, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Tunica counties. Portions of east Arkansas were initially part of the watch but have since been removed.

The watch will remain in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District’s Emergency Operations Center was activated after identifying potential breach conditions.

They said the district will lower the pool to an elevation of at least 210 feet to reduce the potential of a breach and begin safe emergency repairs. Personnel will also continue to monitor dam conditions.

Recreation areas and road access immediately downstream will close until further notice, including:

Old Pratt Road

Highway 301 along the base of Arkabutla Dam

South Outlet Channel Campground and Day Use Area, including Swinging Bridge Nature Trail and Boat Ramp

North Outlet Day Use Area, including playgrounds, pavilions, the fishing pier, and Coldwater River Nature Trail

Basketball court

Visit the National Weather Service website for flood safety tips and resources.