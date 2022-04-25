MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cryptocurrency is one of the newest investing tools around, and many people still have questions about what it’s really about.

The Beta Epsilon Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is hosting a free public seminar this Saturday called “Let’s Talk Crypto.”

It’s a part of the organization’s on-going community programs targeted toward helping people “build their economic legacy.”

The co-owner of Crypto Business Solutions will be the speaker.

The virtual financial workshop will be held this Saturday, April 30 from 10-11 a.m.

WREG’s April Thompson is the moderator for the workshop.

You have to register in advance. Register by clicking this link.