MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man convicted of killing Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright won’t get a new trial anytime soon.

The News Channel 3 Investigators have learned the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied Billy Ray Turner’s appeal.

In a written decision handed down late last week, the court said “After review, we affirm the judgments of the trial court”.

Turner was sentenced to life in prison plus 41 years after being convicted of Wright’s murder in March of 2022.

His attorney filed an appeal early this year based on five points they believe the trial court got wrong. The state of Tennessee refuted each of those claims.

WREG Investigators April Thompson and Zaneta Lowe conducted an exclusive interview with Turner from behind bars where he proclaimed his innocence and said he was disappointed in what wasn’t presented at trial.

Since his direct appeal was denied, Turner can file an application to request permission to appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

If the court refuses to hear the case, he can file a petition for post-conviction relief, which is a request to overturn a conviction based on constitutional violations.

Unlike a direct appeal which focuses on what the court got wrong, post-conviction appeals are usually based on ineffective counsel.