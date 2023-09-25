MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apartment security guard is in trouble with the law after police say he fired shots at a man’s car.

Memphis Police say 26-year-old Deyvid Arvizo-Onofre worked as a hired security guard at the Prescott Place Apartments and stopped a man around 11 p.m. Sunday. He told officers the driver was speeding and driving recklessly through the complex.

When he approached the car, he said the driver made threats and tried to run him over while backing up. Arvizo-Onofre fired a shot, striking the car.

But the driver paints a different picture.

He says he stopped and opened his door because his windows don’t roll down. The guard approached with what he thought was a weapon pointed at him. The driver said he got scared and drove off. That’s when he reportedly heard the “pop” of a gunshot.

Investigators report Arvizo-Onofre was operating as a hired security guard without a license. We went to ask the someone at the complex’s leasing office about that.

The door was locked, but we later spoke with a woman who said she worked with the leasing office. She told us Arvizo-Onofre worked as a security guard for a year and a half.

When we asked if she knew he didn’t have a license, she said they were working to find out more information.

Arvizo-Onofre is charged with aggravated assault and acting as a security guard without a registration card. Records show he is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

No one also answered the door at his listed address. He should be in court Tuesday.