MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday.

Details are still coming in at this time, and there is little information available. So far, there have been 8 units reported lost. There has been $500,000 in damages estimated so far.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, but remained in non critical condition.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.