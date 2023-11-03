MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is currently investigating an apartment fire in South Memphis.

MFD says around 10:08 a.m. on Friday, they responded to a fire call at 2270 Candlewyck Circle in the Crane Manor Apartments near Airways Boulevard where six apartment units were affected.

(Photo courtesy: Memphis Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Memphis Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Memphis Fire Department)

Two firemen were reportedly injured while putting the fire out. They were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There were no reported civilian injuries.

Fire investigators are still on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

MFD says that Red Cross assistance will be provided for the displaced families.