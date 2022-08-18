MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another person was reportedly shot by a DeSoto County deputy Thursday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirms.

This shooting happened at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive Branch at around 2:30 p.m. The shooting was not fatal, MBI says.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said no deputies were injured. They also confirmed that one person is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

WREG saw at least four evidence markers and two bullet holes in the windshield of a black Mercedes Benz at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

Wednesday night, a deputy reportedly shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop in Horn Lake.

The suspect in the Horn Lake shooting is expected to be okay.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says the officer involved in the Horn Lake shooting has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

We have reached out to learn if the deputy has been relieved of duty and what led to the shooting. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.