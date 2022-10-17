MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration to receive Christmas gifts from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Monday and runs through Saturday.

Children under 12 and seniors over 65 who live in Shelby, Tipton, Fayette, Lauderdale, Crittenden, DeSoto, Tate, and Tunica counties are eligible.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. each day. Go to the Kroc Center at 800 East Parkway South in Memphis, and bring a photo ID, proof of current address, proof of birth and parental custody or guardianship of kids under 12 and proof of household income.

Salvation Army Major Mark Hunter explained the need was great in 2021 with nearly 2,000 families signing up. They expect even more families this year.

“I think it would be over 2,500 families, so that’s about 6,000 individuals,” he said. “The greatest gift we can give anyone is the gift of hope.”

Complete details can be found by clicking here.