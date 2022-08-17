MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re in the Bluff City or surrounding areas, you may want to get a hold of a mosquito repellent soon.

Mosquito severity on World Mosquito Day courtesy of OFF!Cast.

According to OFF!’s mosquito forecasting tool, the amount of mosquitos in Memphis are expected to be very high this week.

The forecasting tool predicts local mosquito populations up to 7 days in advance. This prediction comes just days before World Mosquito Day on Saturday.

Be sure to stay protected by applying insect repellent spray on skin and clothing when participating in outdoor activities.