MEMPHIS, Tenn. – American Way Middle School will be closed Monday, April 3, due to a power outage.

All afterschool activities are postponed and Y-care will be closed until further notice.

Memphis Shelby County School officials say they have been working closely with Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water to restore power within the area. MLGW has already restored power to 3 of the 4 MSCS schools Sunday afternoon.

An update will be provided as soon as it is available.