MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Airlines on Monday announced it will add a new nonstop service between Memphis and Austin, Texas.

The 76-seat flight linking the barbecue capitals will run Sundays through Thursdays beginning January 10. Tickets are on sale now at www.aa.com.

American now offers service from Memphis International Airport to 10 destinations including Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.