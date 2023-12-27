MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two separate car crashes, one involving an ambulance, occurred overnight, causing traffic delays.

One crash happened on Interstate 240 just north of South Parkway after midnight. Several vehicles were involved.

All northbound lanes heading towards the Lamar exit were blocked for hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

At about the same time, an ambulance crashed into an SUV near the intersection of Lamar and Bellevue in Midtown.

There is no word yet on whether the ambulance was heading to the accident on I-240. Additionally, it is unclear if there were any injuries at either scene.

We’ve reached out to the fire department and are waiting for a response.