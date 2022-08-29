MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy and his mother in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday afternoon.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Caleb Johnson’s mother Skyla Byles picked him up from daycare around 8:50 a.m., and texted his grandmother stating she would harm herself and the child.

West Memphis Police say Johnson was last seen in the area of East Barton Avenue wearing a blue polo shirt with a yellow symbol, khaki pants, and tan Air Force One tennis shoes. Byles was last seen wearing an orange/brown shirt and gray pants.

The pair may be traveling in a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Arkansas license plate AAR74T.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.