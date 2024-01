MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Amazon truck was stolen while its driver was delivering a package in Collierville, police say.

Collierville Police say the theft happened on Tender Oaks Lane East. Officers responded to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, an Amazon driver was delivering a package when two men got out of a U-Haul truck and got into the blue Amazon van.

Police say both vehicles fled the scene. Collierville Police say no weapons were reported in this incident.