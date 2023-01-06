MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Amazon employee has been charged after admitting to stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from the warehouse in Raleigh.

According to court records, Devan Thomas allegedly stole Apple and Samsung phones, phone accessories, Nintendo and other gaming consoles, computer parts, watches and jewelry.

Thomas gave a written statement to amazon loss prevention stating he “made a choice of taking items away from customers and outside the building.”

He had been employed by amazon since November 2020.

Thomas was arrested earlier this week and charged with theft of property over $250,000.

He is scheduled to be in court Friday morning.