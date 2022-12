MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects after they say an Amazon driver was carjacked in Midtown.

Police say the driver’s van was taken at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Faxon Avenue. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The van was eventually found at North Parkway and Claybrook.

Police say the suspects were in a silver vehicle and had a pink firearm.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.