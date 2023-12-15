MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Metro PC in Raleigh where suspects left a gray Nissan Altima halfway inside of the store on Friday morning.

(Photo by: WREG’s Noah Summerland) (Photo by: WREG’s Noah Summerland)

According to Memphis police, at 4:18 a.m., officers responded to a burglary/business at the Metro PC on Ramill Road when they saw the car crashed into the west side of the building.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of the Tillman Precinct area.

The phone store was “ransacked” and there were no reported suspects on the scene, police say.

MPD says so far tablets and $100 were stolen. A full inventory check will be completed once the other employees arrive to give an exact amount of damages and stolen property.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.