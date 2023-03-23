MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged diamond thief is on the run after taking an expensive ring from a jewelry store in East Memphis.

Memphis Police need your help identifying this man seen walking into Kay Jewelers at the Ridgeway Trace Shopping Center on Poplar Tuesday afternoon.

Photos courtesy of Memphis Police Department

He’s accused of running off with a $4,000 2-carat yellow gold ring similar to this one.

Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department

Shoppers like Dedra Stegall-Harris said the crime is alarming and noticed the accused bling bandit chose to hide his face with a mask.

“You hide your face because you don’t want to get caught because you know you’re doing something you’re not supposed to do, but just the boldness of it is unbelievable,” Stegall-Harris said.

Police said the man went into the store expressing interest in a diamond ring, told the salesperson his name was James, and that he had a $3,000 budget. He then looked at the ring, grabbed it, and ran away.

The theft is startling news for potential customers Quentin and Slyvia Jones, who were eyeing a gift for a special occasion.

“That makes potential buyers like us if I want to see if they gone be extra cautious now. They not gone let me put my hand on it because they think I’m gone snatch it,” Slyvia said.

“No, it’s not worth it. You could hurt someone, hurt yourself, cause someone to lose their life, potentially lose your life,” Quentin said.

We did reach out to the parent company of Kay Jewelers, but they did not have a comment.

Police say if you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.