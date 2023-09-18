MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 57-year-old man is in custody after being accused of breaking into a woman’s home twice. The second time, police say she followed him home and got her TV back.

On September 11, officers say they responded to a burglary call at a home in Parkway Village where the victim stated that she had video footage of a man, later identified as Vanzetti Bankston, breaking into her home.

Vanzetti Bankston

Police say the suspect kicked in her back door and stole a TV, an Xbox game system, and various food items.

On September 16, officers say they responded to the same address on another burglary call where the victim stated the same suspect broke into her home. The suspect was reportedly wearing the same clothes in the video from the first break-in.

Reports state that during the burglary, the suspect realized the victim was in the home so he began to leave.

The victim then followed the suspect to Bankston’s house on Deluth Avenue, one street over from her house, before calling the police.

While the victim waited for the police to arrive, she started to confront the suspect. The suspect then got the stolen TV from inside his home and returned it to the victim, according to reports.

Police say when they arrived, they detained the suspect. Bankston told them he was only at the victim’s home to do plumbing work, despite the fact that victim had not hired a plumber.

Bankston was found to be a registered sex offender in the State of Tennessee and could not provide officers with valid identification, which violated the Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004.

On October 17, 2017, Bankston was convicted of rape and is required to provide a valid Tennessee Identification with “88” displayed.

He is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Possession of Offender ID Required. His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday morning.