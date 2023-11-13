MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man they say stole a shopping cart full of items from an East Memphis Kroger and threatened a Kroger employee with a gun in the parking lot.

According to the police report, the suspect entered the store in the 500 block of Mendenhall Road at 7:30 in the morning on October 30, filled up his cart, and left without paying.

A Kroger employee said while the man was loading up his car, they took his picture, and that’s when the suspect covered his face and produced a handgun. He never pointed the weapon directly at anyone, police said.

The suspect left in a silver four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck and is now facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Kroger employees told officers they didn’t know how much merchandise was taken or the value.

If you recognize the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.