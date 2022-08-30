MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now behind bars after police said he threatened to shoot up a hotel in Downtown Memphis Monday morning.

According to police, the incident began around 1 a.m. when 24-year-old Damien Hood refused to leave the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Second Street.

Police said the man grabbed a bag that had a gun inside and threatened to kill an employee and three hotel guests as they tried to escort him outside.

Two hotel guest were eventually able to disarm and detain Hood. Police said Hood sustained minor injuries while being restained.

When officers arrived to the scene, they say Hood was too intoxicated to be taken in for questioning and was taken to Regional One for treatment.

Hood was later chraged with four counts of aggravated assault and criminal trespass.