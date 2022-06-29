MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An alleged gang member was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to life in prison in connection to a 2016 murder in Milan, Tennessee, according to District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee.

After a three-day trial in Trenton, Uel Pearson was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and use of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The charges stem from the murder of Rontavious Maurice McKinley and the attempted murder of Sharonda Simmons on October 11, 2016, in Milan.

According to the DA’s office, Pearson is known as a high-ranking Gangster Disciple.

Pearson was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced for the remaining convictions on October 17 this year.