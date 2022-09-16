MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for kidnapping and beating a woman in Hickory Hill.

Back in March, police say the female victim was walking out of CVS at Winchester and Kirby when 20-year-old Brandon Maradiaga approached her. Police say the woman has previously bought drugs from Maradiaga.

According to police, Maradiaga asked the woman for $100 that she owed him. Once she replied that she did not have the money, police say the man and another woman forced the victim into the backseat of a gray Nissan Altima.

Police said Maradiaga and the woman punched the victim in the face multiple times while demanding her phone and keys to her house.

The victim told officers she was taken to what she believed to be a warehouse and was further assaulted. She was later dropped off at an apartment complex.

Police say the woman sustained bruises to both eyes and a broken nose in three places.

Maradiaga faces kidnapping and assault charges.