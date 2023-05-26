MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man suspected in several robberies in the Cooper-Young area of Midtown was arrested Wednesday.

Justin Roberts, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count each of attempted robbery, aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun, according to court records.

Police stated in an affidavit that Roberts was connected to the robbery of two children at Young Avenue and South Cox on April 20. A man in a maroon Chevy Impala with a temporary tag asked them for money, and threatened to kill them. They hid behind a building until their bus came.

On March 15, a man was outside loading his vehicle when he says a man approached him with a silver handgun and demanded money. The victim gave the man his wallet and cell phone, and the robber attempted, unsuccessfully, to Cash App money from the victim’s phone to an account before giving up and handing the phone back.

On May 21, a man was approached behind a business on Young Avenue by a man who asked him for money. When he refused, the man pulled out a silver handgun and punched the victim in the face with it, knocking him out. His wallet was stolen while he was unconscious.

Roberts was found at a house on Carnes inside a burgundy Chevy Impala with a temporary tag.

He was booked into jail on Wednesday and remains there on $100,000 bond.