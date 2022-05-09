MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a long list of charges after he stole a car, rammed an undercover vehicle and ran from police, according to MPD.

Ronnie Robertson, 34, is facing charges of carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Memphis Police responded to a carjacking and shots fired call at a gas station at South Parkway and Florida on May 5. According to police, a man had been carjacked at gunpoint by a man wearing black clothing and a black mask. Police said when the suspect left the scene he fired a shot.

Police located the carjacked vehicle on May 6 near Hoskins and Semmes. They noticed a man get into the vehicle and drive off. Police attempted to stop the car, but the suspect drove in reverse and hit an unmarked undercover vehicle while attempting to escape.

Police said that Robertson then bailed out on foot with a weapon in hand. After a foot chase, Robertson was taken into custody and identified.

Robertson is being held on $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on May 18.