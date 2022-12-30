MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing several charges after police say he hit two police cars and another motorist head-on while driving a stolen car.

Terrance Bridges, 25, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder, evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and vandalism following a crash on Arnold Road and Elmridge Street Thursday morning.

Police said they spotted a silver Nissan Sentra with a broken window in the 1600 block of Winchester and attempted to approach the vehicle when the driver backed up, striking a police cruiser.

They said the driver hit a parked vehicle and the squad car a second time before taking off southbound on Millbranch.

Police said during a police pursuit, the driver intentionally rammed another officer’s car before crashing head-on into the driver of a red Toyota at Arnold and Elmridge.

Investigators said Bridges bailed out of the driver’s side of the Nissan and was eventually taken into custody behind a nearby residence.

Crash on Arnold Road

A woman who was in the car with Bridges told police said she was getting a ride from Bridges when he ran from officers. The woman said Bridges refused to stop the vehicle and let her out and forced her to throw a gun out the window.

Bridges is also charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and driving with a revoked license. He is being held on a $57,000 bond.

The officer hit during the pursuit was taken to Methodist South Hospital in non-critical condition.

The driver of the red Toyota was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. No word on her condition.