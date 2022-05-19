MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shootout has left a Frayser community in shambles.

Bullet holes cover a convenience store on Ridgemont Avenue. Memphis police say a gun battle broke out overnight outside the Keystone Landing Apartments in Frayser.

Witnesses say bullets also landed in multiple apartment units and also shot out the window of a vehicle. Police say shell casings were also found in the intersection of Ridgemont and New Allen.

A witness told police they saw the shots coming from a blue sedan.

It’s unclear who or what the suspect was firing at, but despite all the damage, no one was injured.

People WREG spoke to say crime is very common in this area. In fact, one woman says that’s exactly why she packed her family up and left.

“That’s all they do is shoot over here. Like every other night,” said former tenant Sinwana Moore. “They was like, ‘Mama, mama why? Can’t we move mamma? I’m sick. All they do is shoot over here.”’

Since January 1, police were called to the area 56 times for reports of intimidation, theft, assault, robbery, and vandalism.

Sixteen of those incidents happened in the past month.

One man, who didn’t want to be identified for his own safety, says he fears things are just heating up.

“Nah, it ain’t been happening,” he said, “but it just started when the heat came back up.”

So far, there have been no reported arrests.