LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A $20 scratch-off ticket became a $1 million win for an Arkansas woman Thursday.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Friday that the woman presented the winning ticket to lottery officials the previous day. ASL officials said she chose to remain anonymous.

The ticket was from the Riches scratch-off game, officials said, adding that the ticket was purchased at the Vimy Food Mart in Alexander. The market will receive a 1% commission for its sale of the ticket.

The woman told lottery officials her first thought was “I’m rich” when she realized she had a winning ticket. She told officials she was a regular lottery player.



The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery shows that the odds of winning in the Richest instant game is 1 in 800,000.

Officials said this win made the woman the 94th $1 million-plus winner in Arkansas. The ASL has awarded $4.5 billion in prizes and raised more than $1.2 billion for scholarships since 2009.