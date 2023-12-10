MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Adult alert for a 19-year-old paraplegic woman who has not been seen since Thursday.

According to police, Tekala Williams is missing from the 4600 block of Mill Port Cove South in Whitehaven. She was last seen leaving her home with an unknown person just before Midnight on Dec. 7.

Williams is a paraplegic and is without her wheelchair, police say.

She is described as a 5-foot-4-inch, 95-pound woman with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on the right side of her neck and two nose piercings.

If you locate Williams, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS.