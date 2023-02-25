MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for the entire Mid-South area after a child has gone missing.

MPD said this is a “Missing Endangered Child” alert. The victim is named Madison Mason, and she was last seen on the 1700 block of Whitman.

Madison is described as being 4’10” and weighing about 95 pounds with medium complexion and long braids. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, jeans and orange Nike sneakers. At the time of the report, 20 hours have elapsed.

Madison Mason, photo provided by MPD

Police said she left the home without permission in a white SUV with no tags with an unknown person. The girl has not been heard from since.

If you know anything about this missing child, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or the Missing Persons division at 901-636-4479.