MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Aldi has decided to close one of its grocery stores in Memphis, the company announced Thursday.

The company said it has decided to close its store located at 2877 Lamar Avenue after serving the Orange Mound and Bethel Grove communities for 15 years.

In a statement, Aldi said there were multiple factors in their decision to close the store, including repeated burglaries, property damage, and poor sales performance.

Workers were able to move to another Aldi location.

When we stopped by the store Thursday evening, it was already boarded up.

You can read the company’s full statement below:

We’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close our store located at 2877 Lamar Ave in Memphis. We do not take the closing of this location lightly. Our decision was based on several factors, including repeated burglaries, property damage and poor sales performance. Out of concern for our employees and customers, keeping this store open was no longer a sustainable option. Our employees will continue to work at one of our other ALDI locations in the immediate area. We have been proud to serve the residents of this neighborhood over the past 15 years, and we thank our customers for their loyalty. We look forward to continuing to serve customers at one of our many stores nearby: · 2765 S Perkins, Memphis · 4056 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis · 7520 Winchester Rd, Memphis · 4720 Summer Ave, Memphis · 7051 Sleepy Hollow Dr, Southaven · 3176 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis ALDI company spokesperson