MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local soul food restaurant that has been in the national spotlight is celebrating its silver anniversary in business.

Over the weekend, Alcenia’s hosted a day of fun not only to celebrate a reopening but also to celebrate 25 years of business.

The Pinch District restaurant has been featured on the Food Network, and the Travel Channel in the past. Oprah magazine named it the best place to eat in Tennessee.

Whether you choose meatloaf, catfish, fried chicken, or fried green tomatoes, everything is made from scratch.

Owner BJ Chester Tamayo says she has her customers to thank for making the business a success.

“They come into Alcenia’s as a stranger. But when you walk out that door, we feed your heart, your head, then your stomach, and then they’re also family. Come down to 317 North Main and taste the love,” Tamayo said.

The restaurant officially turns 25 on Nov. 7, at which time they plan another celebration.