MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly hitting a police car and a police officer with a young girl in the backseat.

Memphis Police say a little after 5:30 a.m., an officer saw a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a store in the 3200 block of Summer Avenue. The officer called for more units before approaching the car.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver drove off, hitting a marked squad car and almost hitting an officer. He then reversed, striking another squad car and an officer.

The car then fled east on Summer Avenue, police said. Officers checked the area and found the vehicle disabled at National and Faxon. A male and female were taken into custody without incident.

A female juvenile was found in the back seat. Memphis Fire Department checked her out, and she will be returned to a guardian.

The officer was taken to Baptist East and is in non-critical condition. MPD said the male has felony warrants.

This remains is an ongoing investigation.