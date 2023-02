MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult and child were taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting in Raleigh Tuesday morning.

According to the Memphis Fire Department Watch Commander, the shooting took place in the 3100 block of Homewood. Officers have been on the scene since about 3:30 a.m.

The adult was taken to Regional Medical Center, and the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, officials say.

This is an ongoing investigation.