Adam Sandler poses at the premiere of the Netflix film “Hustle” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing The I Missed You Tour to Memphis later this year.

The show will be held at the FedExForum on Thursday, November 16.

Tickets will be available for an exclusive FedExForum presale on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday at Ticketmaster and the FedExForum box office.

Memphis is just one of the stops on Sandler’s 25-city run across North America. See the rest of the tour dates here.