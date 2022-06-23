MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators have released new information about the shooting involving a four-year-old boy in Germantown. They believe it might have been an accidental.

This is a tragic outcome and it’s something community leaders believe is happening far too often. There are more questions than answers as a community struggles to make sense of the death of a four-year-old boy.

“It makes me sick in the stomach every time I turn the tv on and hear another child been shot,” Stevie Moore said, a community activist.

The child’s family told WREG the boy was shot in the face, while inside of a home along South Germantown road. At the time, he was with his father, according to loved ones.

Investigators said early indications are the shooting was possibly accidental. It’s an outcome that frustrates community activist Stevie Moore.

“Charge the adult, charge the parent, I think you will start seeing some change,” Moore said.

So far this year, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said it has treated at least 68 children for gunshots wounds.

Officials are still working to determine how many of those were accidental. But in 2021, nearly 28 percent of gunshot victims treated at the hospital were involved in accidental shootings.

“Somebody should go to jail for that. Somebody should be prosecuted for that. We keep on talking about youth shooting one another but it’s adults not putting up their guns properly,” Moore said.

Meanwhile, investigators said they are still waiting on results from an autopsy as questions remain after life gone too soon.

Investigators have not yet said if anyone will face any charges.

Once we find out more information, we will let you know.