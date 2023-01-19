MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police arrested a man they say hit a Bartlett police officer with a stolen car in a getaway attempt when the officer pulled him over at a Cordova IHOP on Wednesday.

Demario Rodriquez Mathis Jr., 25, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, auto theft $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, two drug charges.

The incident started Wednesday morning when Bartlett police spotted a Chevrolet Silverado truck on Highway 64 in the Wolfchase area. The truck had been reported stolen the previous day.

Officers pulled the vehicle over at an IHOP on Germantown Parkway. When an officer approached and told the driver to put his hands on the wheel, Mathis allegedly put the truck in reverse, hitting a light pole, then accelerated forward, intentionally hitting the officer in the hip and thigh.

Mathis then tried to drive away, but hit two parked cars. He was caught when he tried to run on foot.

In addition to the charges from Wednesday, Mathis also faces a long list of previous charges from 2021 and 2022, including theft of property.

The injured officer was released from the hospital Wednesday.