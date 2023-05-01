MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis man police believe was responsible for a series of abductions and sexual assaults targeting kids in South Memphis went before a judge Monday.

Laderio Gordon is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, rape of a child, and employing a firearm in the commission of a felony with intent to commit a felony in connection to an alleged attack against a 12-year-old girl.

Judge Louis Montesi appointed a public defender to represent him, and public defender Elizabeth Shearon met with him for the first time moments after being appointed.

He was given a bond of half a million dollars.

The 29-year-old is accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint before raping her, as she walked to school near Ethlyn Avenue and Silver Street in mid-April.

For the crime, police say he admitted to, Gordon is facing those three felony charges, and detectives have said there is the possibility of having more charges tacked on.

Gordon has been ordered back to court Tuesday, along with his public defender.