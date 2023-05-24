MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a shooting at an East Memphis restaurant along with other crimes is now in custody, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

Chase Harris, 19, was indicted Tuesday on two separate counts of theft of property.

Mulroy said his office recommended a bond of $210,000. If Harris pays his bond, Mulroy said there would be a “source hearing” to determine if the funds came from legal sources.

Mulroy’s office has sought pretrial detention for Harris and will support his continued detention.

“Consistent with our normal practice and with our prior public statements on this, we sought pretrial detention for Mr. Harris at the first opportunity because of his recent record of repeated offenses,” Mulroy said in a statement Wednesday.

Harris’s case received attention locally after an April 30 shootout with an off-duty police officer as he was allegedly trying to burglarize vehicles outside the Huey’s on Poplar.

He faces a list of charges in other cases as well, but he has repeatedly been released from the custody of authorities, drawing stern words from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, city council members, and the public.

In the Huey’s case, his charges include aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and theft of property. Police say before he was detained as a suspect, he was airlifted to Regional One Hospital with bullet wounds from the incident, then released by the hospital.

When Harris showed up to court for a hearing this month, he was re-arrested on an outstanding warrant. But he wasn’t in lockup for long. Court records show his $50,000 bond was paid, allowing him to walk free.

A judicial commissioner last week ordered him back to court on June 12 but allowed him to walk free until then.

The situation prompted Shelby County commissioners to pass an ordinance barring judicial commissions from setting bail in some felony cases — a move that was scheduled to become law in Tennessee later this year.

A Shelby County Jail roster showed Harris in custody Wednesday afternoon.