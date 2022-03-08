MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accused gang member was arrested on multiple warrants in East Memphis Monday.

The MultiAgency Gang Unit arrested Charles Johnson, 39, in the 4100 block of Rhodes around 4 p.m.

Police say Johnson was wanted for the following warrants:

Aggravated burglary

Coercion of witness

Possession of controlled substance – 9 counts

Drug paraphernalia – 7 counts

Petition to revoke suspended sentence

Police said Johnson is a convicted felon who is part of the 107 Hoover Crips gang.

Johnson was placed on probation in 2019 and has had 20 prior arrests.

He is being held without bond.