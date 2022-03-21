MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes.

Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang.

Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:

Robbery

Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

Aggravated burglary

Attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent

Aggravated assault (3x)

Petition to revoke a suspended sentence

Simple assault

Theft of property

MPD’s Metro Gang Unit captured Jones in the 2900 block of Mimosa.

He is being held on a $60,000 bond.