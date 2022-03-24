MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – An accused serial burglar is behind bars after police have been after him for weeks.

Orlando McAdory was arrested this week after investigators say he broke into nine businesses across Memphis this month. Six of them were fast food restaurants.

Investigators say McAdory drove to each fast food restaurant after hours and broke in through the drive thru window before heading for a cash register or safe.

In total, police say he stole more than $3,000.

Investigators also say McAdory broke into a tobacco shop, bakery and the Millbranch Fish Market in Whitehaven where he wasn’t able to steal anything, but did cause plenty of damage.

Jerome Brent knows the owners.

“They don’t deserve what happened,” Brent said. “They good people. They just did me a fish plate for my birthday.”

Thankfully, McAdory was caught on surveillance video at many of the businesses including a Little Caesars on Austin Peay. In many cases, police say his grey Volvo was also spotted.

Police found McAdory in that Volvo Tuesday while it was parked outside a home in Southwest Memphis. He’s currently charged with nine counts of burglary.

“He can do the crime and do the time,” Brent said. “Got to get a job. Can’t get nothing free.”

Investigators say McAdory also shoplifted a car battery from Advance Auto Parts. He’s due in court next week.