MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Both directions of Interstate 55 were blocked for two wrecks near Hernando, Mississippi on Friday afternoon.

One wreck was on northbound I-55 near Commerce Street. The other was southbound near I-269, according to MDOT.

MDOT reported both wrecks around 1 p.m. Friday. By 3:30, the southbound lanes were back open.

Northbound lanes did not reopen until 8:30 p.m., MDOT said.

Hernando officials said about 10 vehicles are involved in the two wrecks. Photos from the scene show at least two tractor-trailers that have run off a hill into the median.