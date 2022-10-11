A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued an urgent traffic alert on Tuesday after an accident shut down both north and southbound lanes of Third and Weaver in Southwest Memphis.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. Traffic is being diverted to Shelby Drive currently. Lanes are closed for an unspecified amount of time.

According to MPD, a two vehicle collision happened around 6:30 a.m. with one person pronounced dead at the hospital. It unclear if there are further injuries. Police are now investigating.

