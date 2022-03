MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several lanes of I-240 have been shut down due to an accident.

Memphis Police say all northbound lanes of I-240 at Lamar are closed. Police say the lanes will remain closed for an “unspecified time.”

The crash was reported at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the left and right shoulders are also blocked.

Police urge drivers to take alternate routes.