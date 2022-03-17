MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several lanes of I-240 were shut down Thursday morning due to multiple accidents between Lamar and I-55.

Memphis Police said all westbound lanes of I-240 at Millbranch were closed. They asked drivers to use alternate routes.

According to police there were three separate wrecks, , one of which involved a police officer

In a wreck near Airways, one female was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene police said.

At I-240 and I-55, a tractor-trailer overturned. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The officer-involved wreck was near I-240 and Lamar. Police said no one was injured.